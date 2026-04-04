Living Outside The Matrix: Back To The Stone Age In A Magical Moon Rocket

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The US is beyond bankrupt; we're at $39 trillion in debt and counting. No one is buying our Treasury bonds anymore. The Federal Reserve just bought $15 billion of its own debt. That’s not a market; that’s a suicide pact. We are heading into a "Super-Stagflation" where growth dies and prices scream toward the moon… the real one, not the Hollywood set.
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***** Sources for this video *****
Intro vid: https://x.com/alifarhat79/status/2040070677038801219?s=20
New Astronauts Funny Statements:
https://x.com/FreedomMemesIRL/status/2039649161453146608?s=20
Buzz Little Girl:
https://x.com/DukeOnDemand/status/1799843723766902961?s=20
Buzz Admits No Landing:
https://x.com/FreedomMemesIRL/status/2040037479877620047?s=20
Joe Rogan podcast Italian dad moon landing:
https://x.com/joeroganhq/status/2039481685717463478?s=20
Kuwait Refinery:
https://x.com/MyLordBebo/status/2040048816636768342?s=20
Kurdistan Refinery:
https://x.com/jacksonhinklle/status/2039250887122755642?s=20
Iran Air Defence:
https://x.com/RT_com/status/2040170037655261520?s=20