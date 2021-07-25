Lockdown in Adelaide

The Freedom Day Rally was cancelled in Adelaide as police threatened the organizers with fines and arrests due to a recent level 5 covid lockdown. A few smaller groups still tried to do something, not sure how it went.



Overall Adelaide has been doing well avoiding lockdowns compared to Melbourne, which has gone through its 5th lockdown. This has left a lot of small businesses broken.



We may of lost this battle. As treatments became available for covid a year ago and are still being suppressed there is still a long way to go to win this war. One positive from these events is there will be a much bigger crowd for the next rally.