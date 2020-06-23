David Icke - London Real - The Coronavirus Conspiracy: How COVID-19 Will Seize Your Rights & Destroy Our Economy

Brian Rose receives David Icke on London Real - April 19, 2020Professional Conspiracy TheoristAs one of the world’s pre-eminent professional conspiracy theorists, David Icke has been a regular guest on London Real, discussing topics as diverse as 5G, 9/11 and censorship.Often described as a maverick or a renegade, David is a unique voice in the space, propounding a number of predictions around his post-Orwellian vision of society and the future.00:00 | Trailer.00:59 | Brian’s introduction.01:39 | Brian Rose states he does not always agree with David Icke’s views, but will defend the right for freedom of speech and freedom of the press which is being violated as they speak.02:47 | David Icke’s evidence for there being no Covid-19, it’s non-existence and explanation of how the perception of a pandemic can be pulled off.44:25 | Are the Doctors advising Donald Trump aware of the evidence David talks of or are they reacting as medical doctors and scientists?51:01 | Why the effect of 5G on physical and psychological health has not been tested, why it’s roll-out continues during the lockdown and its connection to Covid-19.1:09:55 | Is over reaction the reason for empty wards in hospitals? Why Ofcom has warned broadcasters against questioning 5G.1:18:10 | David Icke’s views on the recent burning of 5G towers.1:22:43 | Purpose of the nanotechnology microchips that will be in the Covid-19 vaccine and consequences of vaccination refusal. David Icke says we are at a pivotal point in history.1:51:25 | The hunger games society is not possible whilst people have independent income and businesses and its link to the economic measures caused by Covid-19.2:03:44 | What should people do?2:09:20 | How David Icke feels about seeing the coming to fruition of 30 years of investigation and warning for the future.2:11:55 | Does David Icke take hope in the millions who are now hearing his message?2:15:16 | Why he feels more powerful than the cult he warns about.2:20:49 | Ask yourself these questions.2:22:33 | David Icke’s hope for humanity.2:28:55 | Everyone should make up their own mind and do what they think right, and you will make a unique contribution.2:29:46 | What is David Icke like?2:30:38 | How to hear more from David Icke.2:31:24 | Final thoughts from David Icke.2:33:24 | Brian’s summing up.