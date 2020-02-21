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Donald Trump - The Religious Face of America
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15 views • February 21, 2020
There are lots of videos on Youtube claiming that Donald Trump plays a significant role in Bible Prophecy. This channel has been talking about America in prophecy for many years now (specifically the fall of America), but we've typically steered clear of pointing to presidents (potential or otherwise) as proof of prophecy being fulfilled.
In this video, we make a small exception, and explore how Donald Trump COULD be the means by which the destruction of America comes to pass, but more than that, we look at the spiritual significance of Donald's godless attitude and the fact that a lot of supposedly Christian Americans are praising him for it.
Click here http://goo.gl/vGsjnI to read more on this topic.
Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here
http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1
Our email address can be found on the 'About' section of this channel.
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
CREDITS
Music Info:
Song: A Legend Was Born
Artist: Unknown
Album: Dracula
License: Creative Commons
Song: Settling In
Artist: Dexter Britain
Album: Creative Commons Vol 3
License: Creative Commons
Song: Incognito
Artist: Unknown
License: Creative Commons
SFX Info:
Name: gun shot
Artist: GregsMedia
License: Creative Commons (freesound.org)
Name: sigh
Artist: K1m 218
License: Creative Commons (freesound.org)
Name: cash-register
Artist: kiddpark
License: Creative Commons (freesound.org)
Name: hiss3
Artist: Reitanna
License: Creative Commons (freesound.org)
Name: laugh
Artist: tchild
License: Creative Commons (freesound.org)
Name: mouse click
Artist: THE_Bizniss
License: Creative Commons (freesound.org)
#EndTimeSurvivors
#LetsMakeAmericaGreatAgain
#EndTimes
#VoicesInTheWilderness
#DonaldTrump
#FallOfAmerica
In this video, we make a small exception, and explore how Donald Trump COULD be the means by which the destruction of America comes to pass, but more than that, we look at the spiritual significance of Donald's godless attitude and the fact that a lot of supposedly Christian Americans are praising him for it.
Click here http://goo.gl/vGsjnI to read more on this topic.
Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here
http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1
Our email address can be found on the 'About' section of this channel.
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
CREDITS
Music Info:
Song: A Legend Was Born
Artist: Unknown
Album: Dracula
License: Creative Commons
Song: Settling In
Artist: Dexter Britain
Album: Creative Commons Vol 3
License: Creative Commons
Song: Incognito
Artist: Unknown
License: Creative Commons
SFX Info:
Name: gun shot
Artist: GregsMedia
License: Creative Commons (freesound.org)
Name: sigh
Artist: K1m 218
License: Creative Commons (freesound.org)
Name: cash-register
Artist: kiddpark
License: Creative Commons (freesound.org)
Name: hiss3
Artist: Reitanna
License: Creative Commons (freesound.org)
Name: laugh
Artist: tchild
License: Creative Commons (freesound.org)
Name: mouse click
Artist: THE_Bizniss
License: Creative Commons (freesound.org)
#EndTimeSurvivors
#LetsMakeAmericaGreatAgain
#EndTimes
#VoicesInTheWilderness
#DonaldTrump
#FallOfAmerica
Keywords
donald trumppresidential electionsdestruction of americafall of americaamerica in prophecyendtimesurvivorsend time survivorstraining for end timesapocalyptic moviespreparing for the last daysvoices in the wildernessdestruction of usatrump chosen by godamerica in the end timesdonald trump and bible prophecyusa in bible prophecypresident prophecy2016 electionstrump and the end timesfall of usaunited states in bible prophecy
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