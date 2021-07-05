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25 Million Reasons I Wouldn’t Take a BS Jab – Jamie McIntyre Uncensored – Australian National Review
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606 views • July 05, 2021
$1 million challenge that there will be over 100 million bs 19 injuries within a year - closer to 1 billion and over 1 million deaths . That’s the best case scenario- most likely will be 100 million plus deaths within several years - anyone is welcome to put up and bet that I’m wrong - sadly this is what’s coming . Australian National Review on telegram or www.anrnews.com
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