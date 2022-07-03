Take Food Secuirty to another level MG.Show Interviews Jim Gale Food Forest Advocate

163 views • July 03, 2022

...And you shall eat the herb of the field.

Genesis 3:18 (One of the first commands after Eden)

40 Million Acres of Lawn in the US

The United States, and the World, needs a surge in Liberty Gardens to counter the food shortage plandemic

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