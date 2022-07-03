Take Food Secuirty to another level MG.Show Interviews Jim Gale Food Forest Advocate

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The United States, and the World, needs a surge in Liberty Gardens to counter the food shortage plandemic
https://easyfoodforestabundanceforyou.com/
https://thehighwire.com/videos/creating-abundance-in-your-backyard/
40 Million Acres of Lawn in the US
30% of that reverses starvation, deforestation, cancer
Cautionary Tale Signals Global Food Shortage This Fall
https://banned.video/watch?id=62bf8463ed4abc5e980fd53e
Genesis 3:18 (One of the first commands after Eden)
...And you shall eat the herb of the field.