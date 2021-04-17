Radical Truth: Islam, Muhammad & Middle East History

Do we understand the true history of Islam? At the turn of the 8th century, the Middle East was 95% Christian. Today, it is less than 6% Christian. WHAT HAPPENED? Here in America, Muslims are now being elected to the U.S. Congress as well as local offices across the country. Citizens are certainly free to run for office, but is there an agenda behind some of these election wins? What about freedom of religion – is it for all faiths? As for the U.S. Constitution, is America’s system of government compatible with Sharia Law? Then, there’s the Bible compared to the Qu’ran. Are Christianity and Islam even remotely compatible? Are they – as some claim – both “Abrahamic” faiths? From the new video project, “Lights Out“ one Muslim Activist said: “We do believe the East and the West should be governed by Sharia Law, and one day the flag of Islam will fly over the White House."

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