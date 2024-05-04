Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word:
https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/proclamation-of-judgment-on-the-churches-in-america/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, The LORD warns: "I proclaim Judgment on the Churches that call themselves by My Name, but walk, and function in their own power. They have set themselves up as Social Clubs, and nothing more. The have set themselves up as entertainment venues."
