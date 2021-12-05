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YOU'RE NOT VACCINATED WITHOUT THE BOOSTER - DAN ANDREWS SNORTING COCAINE - THE LIES ARE PILING UP
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206 views • December 05, 2021
YOU'RE NOT VACCINATED WITHOUT THE BOOSTER - DAN ANDREWS SNORTING COCAINE - THE LIES ARE PILING UP
- The whole world must be Vaccinated
- 0 New Infections in South Africa compared to 46,000 in Britain - yah ...right
- Covid Camp Rules
- Robots getting ready to replace humans
- Flying Cars coming sooner than expected
- Dan Andrews caught snorting Cocaine at Press conference
- Doctors threatened over speaking out about the pandemic hoax
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/6HROPW6oDKaZ/
- The whole world must be Vaccinated
- 0 New Infections in South Africa compared to 46,000 in Britain - yah ...right
- Covid Camp Rules
- Robots getting ready to replace humans
- Flying Cars coming sooner than expected
- Dan Andrews caught snorting Cocaine at Press conference
- Doctors threatened over speaking out about the pandemic hoax
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/6HROPW6oDKaZ/
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