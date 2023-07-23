Create New Account
Chronic diseases and the stress theory - The INNATE one's short explenation
The INNATE one
Undisputed science leads the medical society to... untruth! How can they miss the obvious? It shouldn't be possible, unless it is a rigged game.

Want to learn more about chronic diseases and how to get out of that state? Check out our website www.innate.one



Keywords
healingtherapychronic diseasetraumatelepathyinnatestress theory

