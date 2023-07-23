Chronic diseases and the stress theory - The INNATE one's short explenation

Undisputed science leads the medical society to... untruth! How can they miss the obvious? It shouldn't be possible, unless it is a rigged game.
Want to learn more about chronic diseases and how to get out of that state? Check out our website www.innate.one
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.