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Economic Collapse vs. European Migrant Crisis
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91 views • March 27, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3305/lead-follow-or-get-out-of-the-way-call-in-show-may-27th-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3305-lead-follow-or-get-out-of-the-way-call-in-show-may-27th-2016
Question: “Since the current political state of affairs facilitating the 'refugee' crisis in Europe is only made possible by the underlying populations subconsciously relying on the "status-quo" being the oversupply of daily essentials - what happens when the financial system supporting the status-quo collapses?"
"What happens to these ‘newcomers’ when the assumption (i.e., the infinite supply of necessities) that Northern European populations based their egalitarian immigration policy on no longer exists - and the domestic population have to compete with the ‘new arrivals’ for resources if/when the becomes scarce?“
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3305-lead-follow-or-get-out-of-the-way-call-in-show-may-27th-2016
Question: “Since the current political state of affairs facilitating the 'refugee' crisis in Europe is only made possible by the underlying populations subconsciously relying on the "status-quo" being the oversupply of daily essentials - what happens when the financial system supporting the status-quo collapses?"
"What happens to these ‘newcomers’ when the assumption (i.e., the infinite supply of necessities) that Northern European populations based their egalitarian immigration policy on no longer exists - and the domestic population have to compete with the ‘new arrivals’ for resources if/when the becomes scarce?“
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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