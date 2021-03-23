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RFID in Masks Webb and zoom
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170 views • March 23, 2021
RFID chips in masks: https://www.brighteon.com/b9d6f041-68be-4e46-b224-b729b4dc9a6e
FJ and Webb: https://youtu.be/KgSl6aJJb9w
Swift guitar lessons: minor soloing https://youtu.be/smiWvfDmEH0
Join Patreon to help support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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FJ and Webb: https://youtu.be/KgSl6aJJb9w
Swift guitar lessons: minor soloing https://youtu.be/smiWvfDmEH0
Join Patreon to help support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
Here’s the PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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