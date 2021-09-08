The Chase scene from Cat People (La Féline) (1942)

In the early 1940s, Los Angeles, Alice, and Oliver are officemates hanging out after hours. Realizing it was getting late, the pair figured it was time to head their separate ways. However, Oliver's cute brunette girlfriend, Irena, has been quietly stalking them from the shadows. Seeing how chummy Oliver is with the attractive dark blonde lady causes envy and rage within Irena. Saying their goodbyes, Oliver heads off into the night. While Alice, clad in a light overcoat and black high-heeled pumps, proceeded down a lonely street with a stone wall marking a city park's boundary.

Appearing out of the darkness, Irena wore a dress and stiletto pumps as black as her soul. Quickly scanning the street to make sure there were no potential witnesses, the cute brunette focused all her attention and malice upon the fading image of Alice. As Irena headed after Alice, the only sound on this dark, deserted street was the clicking of women's heels.

As Alice makes a steady gait, Irena walks rapidly, resulting in her heels' loud clicking. Alice soon notices the sound of those high heels behind her. And yet, she does not acknowledge them. However, as Alice walks past one of the many lampposts marking this street, she notices that those other footsteps have stopped. Continuing her steady pace down the road, the blonde lady suddenly has a fit of dread. Slowing down to a stop, Alice looks over her shoulder and sees no one there. She knew this was very odd since she's sure someone was walking behind her just a second ago.

And yet, though the street appears empty, Alice has a feeling that she is not alone.

Suddenly, the blonde lady moves with deliberate speed to the next lamp post down the lane. Quickly looking behind her, she still sees no one, but she knows something is very wrong. With the click-clack of her heels in her ears, Alice darts to the next lamppost on that deserted street. Clinging to its cold, damp metal, dread paralyzes the attractive blonde lady.



Abruptly and with no warning, a bus suddenly appears. Opening the doors, the driver coaxes Alice to come on board. At that point, something unseen bends the branches of a tall tree poking out above the stonewall behind her.



Fleeing on that bus, that attractive blonde lady will probably never appreciate how much danger she was in. For Irena has one terrible secret: when she becomes sufficiently aroused, either by love or hate, she morphs into a fully formed and murderous black panther.