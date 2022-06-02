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TARGETED INDIVIDUAL _ REMOTE NEURAL MONITORING _ VOICE TO SKULL
Love Truth Site
Love Truth Site
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128 views • June 02, 2022
www.lovetruthsite.com

This Podcast (N°10-Rambling Char N°5) is a BIG REVEAL for LOVE TRUTH SITE.

Today Luke and I got into REMOTE NEURAL MONITORING (RNM) – VOICE TO SKULL (V2K) and TARGETED INDIVIDUALS.

Few people (if any) really know what a TARGETED INDIVIDUAL IS – how their lives are being tortured 24/7 – and most especially WHO is doing it – and WHO is responsible for these crimes.

This podcast gets into the “basics”, but gets into them in a big way – and (as usual) pulls no punches to expose this madness.

You will not be sorry to listened to this broadcast. Instead of just audio – this Podcast is filled with images, texts, and tons of good information.

You do NOT want to miss this 100 minute Podcast !!!

___________________________________________________________

For DONATIONS CLICK HERE :
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For AUDIOBOOK membership CLICK HERE :
👉 https://www.lovetruthsite.com/join-us/

If you want to buy me a Cofi CLICK HERE :
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🙏 THANK YOU ! 🙏
___________________________________________________________

Information links to PROJECT LOOKING GLASS

Extremely good!
Here is a video of Bill wood with Lisa Harrison. He talks about the Spiritual Side of Looking Glass, as well as the corrupt side of it.
👇
https://www.vrijewereld.org/2012/01/25/ex-navy-seal-over-911-false-flag-area-51-en-toekomst-voorspelling/

https://supersoldiertalk.com/alice-in-wonderland-s4-area-51-looking-glass-project-mkultra-monarch-program-lazerus-project-t/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0007vrxL4R8

https://duncancameronrealitywalker.com/index.html

https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/ciencia/time_travel/project_lookingglass.htm
Keywords
targeted individualvoice to skullremote neural monitoring
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy