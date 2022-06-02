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TARGETED INDIVIDUAL _ REMOTE NEURAL MONITORING _ VOICE TO SKULL
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128 views • June 02, 2022
www.lovetruthsite.com
This Podcast (N°10-Rambling Char N°5) is a BIG REVEAL for LOVE TRUTH SITE.
Today Luke and I got into REMOTE NEURAL MONITORING (RNM) – VOICE TO SKULL (V2K) and TARGETED INDIVIDUALS.
Few people (if any) really know what a TARGETED INDIVIDUAL IS – how their lives are being tortured 24/7 – and most especially WHO is doing it – and WHO is responsible for these crimes.
This podcast gets into the “basics”, but gets into them in a big way – and (as usual) pulls no punches to expose this madness.
You will not be sorry to listened to this broadcast. Instead of just audio – this Podcast is filled with images, texts, and tons of good information.
You do NOT want to miss this 100 minute Podcast !!!
___________________________________________________________
For DONATIONS CLICK HERE :
👉 https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;business=stoltbrad%40yandex.com¤cy_code=USD&source=url
For AUDIOBOOK membership CLICK HERE :
👉 https://www.lovetruthsite.com/join-us/
If you want to buy me a Cofi CLICK HERE :
👉 https://ko-fi.com/lovetruthsite
🙏 THANK YOU ! 🙏
___________________________________________________________
Information links to PROJECT LOOKING GLASS
Extremely good!
Here is a video of Bill wood with Lisa Harrison. He talks about the Spiritual Side of Looking Glass, as well as the corrupt side of it.
👇
➞ https://www.vrijewereld.org/2012/01/25/ex-navy-seal-over-911-false-flag-area-51-en-toekomst-voorspelling/
➞ https://supersoldiertalk.com/alice-in-wonderland-s4-area-51-looking-glass-project-mkultra-monarch-program-lazerus-project-t/
➞ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0007vrxL4R8
➞ https://duncancameronrealitywalker.com/index.html
➞ https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/ciencia/time_travel/project_lookingglass.htm
This Podcast (N°10-Rambling Char N°5) is a BIG REVEAL for LOVE TRUTH SITE.
Today Luke and I got into REMOTE NEURAL MONITORING (RNM) – VOICE TO SKULL (V2K) and TARGETED INDIVIDUALS.
Few people (if any) really know what a TARGETED INDIVIDUAL IS – how their lives are being tortured 24/7 – and most especially WHO is doing it – and WHO is responsible for these crimes.
This podcast gets into the “basics”, but gets into them in a big way – and (as usual) pulls no punches to expose this madness.
You will not be sorry to listened to this broadcast. Instead of just audio – this Podcast is filled with images, texts, and tons of good information.
You do NOT want to miss this 100 minute Podcast !!!
___________________________________________________________
For DONATIONS CLICK HERE :
👉 https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;business=stoltbrad%40yandex.com¤cy_code=USD&source=url
For AUDIOBOOK membership CLICK HERE :
👉 https://www.lovetruthsite.com/join-us/
If you want to buy me a Cofi CLICK HERE :
👉 https://ko-fi.com/lovetruthsite
🙏 THANK YOU ! 🙏
___________________________________________________________
Information links to PROJECT LOOKING GLASS
Extremely good!
Here is a video of Bill wood with Lisa Harrison. He talks about the Spiritual Side of Looking Glass, as well as the corrupt side of it.
👇
➞ https://www.vrijewereld.org/2012/01/25/ex-navy-seal-over-911-false-flag-area-51-en-toekomst-voorspelling/
➞ https://supersoldiertalk.com/alice-in-wonderland-s4-area-51-looking-glass-project-mkultra-monarch-program-lazerus-project-t/
➞ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0007vrxL4R8
➞ https://duncancameronrealitywalker.com/index.html
➞ https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/ciencia/time_travel/project_lookingglass.htm
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