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Real events proving the second coming of Jesus is close at hand!
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138 views • September 01, 2020
Frank DiMora author and lecture of bible prophecy and current events in this video will show you many end time events pointing directly to the second coming of Christ. Frank points out what is to happen to anyone who rejects those last day signs. The events you will see in this video were very specific events to happen just prior to the Lord's return.
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