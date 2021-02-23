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Ron Wyatt Museum-Noah's ark, the sulfur balls from Gomorrah, the ark of the covenant
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7 views • February 23, 2021
It was a great honor and pleasure for Kingdom for Jesus to visit Ron Wyatt Museum . God used Ron Wyatt to reveal many archaeological discoveries of the bible. In this interview, Richard Rives (director of Ron Wyatt Museum) talked about the archaeological treasures of this museum.
中文字幕版連結：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kB28D90pboQ&;list=PL2ivaBceNzNZnBz6HU5bF00m3Qe7_q0Ku&t=0s
Interview date: April, 10, 2017
interview venue: Ron Wyatt Museum, TN, USA
interviewee: Richard Rives - director of Ron Wyatt Museum
interviewer: Paul Hsieh - founder of Kingdom for Jesus
*Kingdom for Jesus owns the copyright of this video. If you want to use it, please credit us by adding this line “all rights go to Kingdom for Jesus” and please provide the link of this YouTube video as original source. *
Kingdom for Jesus website: https://kingdomforjesus.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kingdom4jesus
中文字幕版連結：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kB28D90pboQ&;list=PL2ivaBceNzNZnBz6HU5bF00m3Qe7_q0Ku&t=0s
Interview date: April, 10, 2017
interview venue: Ron Wyatt Museum, TN, USA
interviewee: Richard Rives - director of Ron Wyatt Museum
interviewer: Paul Hsieh - founder of Kingdom for Jesus
*Kingdom for Jesus owns the copyright of this video. If you want to use it, please credit us by adding this line “all rights go to Kingdom for Jesus” and please provide the link of this YouTube video as original source. *
Kingdom for Jesus website: https://kingdomforjesus.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kingdom4jesus
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