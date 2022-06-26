© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OP Freedom.Nuclear Weapons Hoax & Scaremongering about the Nuclear Radiation.
Uncontrolled nuclear fission is a science fiction. One cannot produce infinite energy from a tiny atom. It's a obvious lie taught in the schools & colleges. Hence the Nuclear Weapons doesn't exist. Dropping of Atom bomb on Japan was a WWII wartime propaganda & just a elaborate hoax to end the war & establish US millitary supremacy.
So what about the Nuclear power plants?
To keep the Nuclear weapons hoax alive, they need to scaremonger people about the Nuclear Radiation & catastrophic consequences in case of any accident.
But the past nuclear incidents at Chernobyl & Fukushima has proved that Nuclear Radiation is not at all harmful as they portray. Abandoned in 1986 Chernobyl NPP is now engulfed by a jungle and thriving with animals . And nothing disastrous happened at Fukushima in Japan in 2011 Tsunami as well.
GALEN WINSOR was a nuclear physicist
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v19w9w7-if-nukes-are-a-hoax-what-about-the-nuclear-power-plants.html