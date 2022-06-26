If Nukes are a HOAX - What about the Nuclear power plants

OP Freedom.Nuclear Weapons Hoax & Scaremongering about the Nuclear Radiation.





Uncontrolled nuclear fission is a science fiction. One cannot produce infinite energy from a tiny atom. It's a obvious lie taught in the schools & colleges. Hence the Nuclear Weapons doesn't exist. Dropping of Atom bomb on Japan was a WWII wartime propaganda & just a elaborate hoax to end the war & establish US millitary supremacy.





So what about the Nuclear power plants?





To keep the Nuclear weapons hoax alive, they need to scaremonger people about the Nuclear Radiation & catastrophic consequences in case of any accident.





But the past nuclear incidents at Chernobyl & Fukushima has proved that Nuclear Radiation is not at all harmful as they portray. Abandoned in 1986 Chernobyl NPP is now engulfed by a jungle and thriving with animals . And nothing disastrous happened at Fukushima in Japan in 2011 Tsunami as well.





GALEN WINSOR was a nuclear physicist





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