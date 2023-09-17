President Trump: "I'm Wired Differently" on Meet the Press [clip]

He is not to be undone by the fake news mainstream media censorship industrial complex. MAGA!
President Trump tells Meet the Press that he’ll testify under oath that Jack Smith’s charge of deleting Mar-a-Lago security footage is false.
On whether he worries about going to jail, DJT says he doesn’t: “I’m wired differently.”
No question about that. You gotta be wired differently to take down an evil centuries-old Deep State cabal.
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13845
