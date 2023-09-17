Create New Account
President Trump: "I'm Wired Differently" on Meet the Press [clip]
GalacticStorm
2129 Subscribers
119 views
Published 15 hours ago

He is not to be undone by the fake news mainstream media censorship industrial complex. MAGA!


President Trump tells Meet the Press that he’ll testify under oath that Jack Smith’s charge of deleting Mar-a-Lago security footage is false.


On whether he worries about going to jail, DJT says he doesn’t: “I’m wired differently.”


No question about that. You gotta be wired differently to take down an evil centuries-old Deep State cabal.


https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13845

Keywords
magapresidential candidatedonald j trumptrump 2024return of the kingagenda 47

