FOGGCAST edit

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social mediahttps://gab.com/zoomernation
https://t.me/anon1556
https://truthsocial.com/@anon1556
places to find my content
https://bittube.tv/profile/anon1556
https://ugetube.com/@anon1556
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/anon1556
https://2ubii.com/@anon1566
https://rumble.com/c/c-688867
https://odysee.com/@annon1556:3
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qRXQlIVCyOTT/
https://tv.gab.com/channel/vanjohnson
https://newtube.app/user/anon1556
Paypal
https://paypal.me/vanjohnson1620?country.x=US&locale.x=en_US
Crypto Addresses
https://pastebin.com/LagBiGja
zoomernation and other livestreams
https://trovo.live/anon1556
tiktok for some extra content
https://www.tiktok.com/@cozyclips33
stream archive
https://odysee.com/@zoomernation:f
blog
https://zoomernationnews.blogspot.com/