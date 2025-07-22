The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 397 - Brian

In this video I am returning to the subject of American Pop Culture and the powerful IMPACT it has had on world culture in general. At the centre of this expose is the figure of Brian Douglas Wilson who died at the age of 82 on June 11, 2025 in Beverley Hills, California USA. Brian Wilson is better known as the eldest brother of the 3 Wilson brothers who were the founding family members of the pop music group the Beach Boys.

This is not a biography so many important details of Brian Wilson's history will be missing. This is just an overview with what I have chosen as the most pertinent details. My focus is the MIX of Hallucinogenic Drugs, Occult Spirituality, Hedonistic lifestyles and ART in culture. Most people simply have NO understanding WHAT the origin of Modern Art is and HOW it is created. Brian Wilson became a powerful channel or Medium for music early in his life. The more he embraced the occult and drugs the stronger the flow of music became BUT at a PRICE.

I will attempt to explain the continuing Tsunami-like effect of Brian Wilson’s musical influence on the world today by looking at Brian Wilson the man, the Beach Boys, their musical aspirations and values and its influence on artistic production as well as liberal American middle class culture in post WW2 1950’s California that enabled this cultural phenomenon to occur.





Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com





How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html





Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html





The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html





The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html





The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html





The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 409 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html





Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7





Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5





Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling





BitChute - Darkness Is Falling





Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth





You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel





pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling





Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling