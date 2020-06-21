PHOTOMOTION

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12 views • June 21, 2020
ΠΑΙΖΟΝΤΑΣ ΜΕ ΤΙΣ ΝΟΤΕΣ ΣΤΗ ΧΩΡΑ ΤΩΝ ΧΡΩΜΑΤΩΝ ΚΑΙ ΤΩΝ ΑΙΣΘΗΣΕΩΝ
ΤΑ ΠΝΕΥΜΑΤΙΚΑ ΔΙΚΑΙΩΜΑΤΑ ΤΗΣ ΜΟΥΣΙΚΗΣ ΕΠΕΝΔΥΣΗΣ ΤΟΥ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ, ΣΕ ΚΑΜΙΑ ΠΕΡΙΠΤΩΣΗ ΔΕΝ ΤΑ ΔΙΕΚΔΙΚΩ, ΑΦΟΥ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΕΧΕΙ ΣΚΟΠΟ ΜΟΝΟ ΤΗ ΔΙΑΣΚΕΔΑΣΗ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΕΚΦΡΑΣΗ ΜΕΣΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΤΕΧΝΗ, ΤΑ ΔΕ ΠΝΕΥΜΑΤΙΚΑ ΔΙΚΑΙΩΜΑΤΑ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΣΑΦΕΣ ΟΤΙ ΑΝΗΚΟΥΝ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΤΑΙΡΕΙΑ ΠΑΡΑΓΩΓΗΣ.
ΤΑ ΠΝΕΥΜΑΤΙΚΑ ΔΙΚΑΙΩΜΑΤΑ ΤΗΣ ΜΟΥΣΙΚΗΣ ΕΠΕΝΔΥΣΗΣ ΤΟΥ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ, ΣΕ ΚΑΜΙΑ ΠΕΡΙΠΤΩΣΗ ΔΕΝ ΤΑ ΔΙΕΚΔΙΚΩ, ΑΦΟΥ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΕΧΕΙ ΣΚΟΠΟ ΜΟΝΟ ΤΗ ΔΙΑΣΚΕΔΑΣΗ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΕΚΦΡΑΣΗ ΜΕΣΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΤΕΧΝΗ, ΤΑ ΔΕ ΠΝΕΥΜΑΤΙΚΑ ΔΙΚΑΙΩΜΑΤΑ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΣΑΦΕΣ ΟΤΙ ΑΝΗΚΟΥΝ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΤΑΙΡΕΙΑ ΠΑΡΑΓΩΓΗΣ.
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