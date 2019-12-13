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JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INSPECTOR GENERAL HOROWITZ TESTIFIES ON FISA ABUSE ALLEGATIONS 12/11/19
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9 views • December 13, 2019
REPORT ON ORIGINS OF FBI'S RUSSIA INQUIRY
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Ranking Member Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) opening statements on report on Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) abuse allegations related to the 2016 presidential election and Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz statements.
This is part one as they adjourned until later that afternoon.
HOSTING ORGANIZATION
Senate Judiciary Committee
PEOPLE IN THIS VIDEO
Lindsey Graham
U.S. Senator (Class 2)
[R] South Carolina
Dianne Feinstein
U.S. Senator (Class 1)
[D] California
Patrick J. Leahy
U.S. Senator (Class 3)
[D] Vermont
Chuck Grassley
U.S. Senator (Class 3)
[R] Iowa
Michael E. Horowitz
Inspector General
Department of Justice
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Ranking Member Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) opening statements on report on Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) abuse allegations related to the 2016 presidential election and Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz statements.
This is part one as they adjourned until later that afternoon.
HOSTING ORGANIZATION
Senate Judiciary Committee
PEOPLE IN THIS VIDEO
Lindsey Graham
U.S. Senator (Class 2)
[R] South Carolina
Dianne Feinstein
U.S. Senator (Class 1)
[D] California
Patrick J. Leahy
U.S. Senator (Class 3)
[D] Vermont
Chuck Grassley
U.S. Senator (Class 3)
[R] Iowa
Michael E. Horowitz
Inspector General
Department of Justice
Keywords
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