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THE BEAST SYSTEM IS RISING | THE FOURTH KINGDOM
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145 views • February 20, 2021
THE BEAST SYSTEM IS RISING | THE FOURTH KINGDOM (you definitely don't want to be here for it)
LINKS:
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/01/the-fourth-industrial-revolution-what-it-means-and-how-to-respond/
"what do Christians mean, when they say, "the Beast System is rising"
So what is this so called "Beast System"?
The Beast System is the converging system of control, surveilance and oppression that the AntiChrist will use to rule and govern the world. The bible describes the Beast System as the 4th kingdom, and tells us it is different from the 3 previous Kingdoms that are mentioned in the book of Daniel.
It says this 4th kingdom will have teeth of iron, and it will be more fierce than previous kingdoms, it will devour the whole earth, and shall tread it down, and break it in pieces.
Here is what Daniel Says about the 4th Kingdom in Book of Daniel, in Chapter 2 & Chapter 7.
Daniel 2:31-33,40-44 & also Daniel 7:7, 23
Now lets fast foward to our present day, and I want you to checkout this article by the World Economic Forum, by Klaus Schwab. Interestingly, the article which was written in 2016, is titled, "THE FOURTH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION: WHAT IT MEANS, HOW TO RESPOND"
Hmmm isn't it very interesting, that Daniel would describe 4 kingdoms, and the World Economic Forum are talking about the emerging 4th Industrial Revolution?
So what were the 1st three industrial revolutions?
The 1st one: used Water & Steam power to mechanize production
The 2nd one: used Electric power to create mass production
The 3rd one: used electonics & Information Technology to automate production
The 4th one: Klaus Schwab tells us is building on the 3rd, and is characterised by a fusion of technologies that is blurring the lines between the physical, digital & biological spheres.
OUR VIDEO SHARING PLATFORMS:
OUR BITCHUTE CHANNEL: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-last-days/
OUR BRIGHTEON CHANNEL: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thelastdays
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OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9bO1IpAif4QB5U5ksigfPQ
CREDITS
Edit & Production: THE LAST DAYS
Music: Long_Note_Four-by-kevin-macleod-from-filmmusic-io
Music: Drone_in_D-by-kevin-macleod-from-filmmusic-io
LINKS:
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/01/the-fourth-industrial-revolution-what-it-means-and-how-to-respond/
"what do Christians mean, when they say, "the Beast System is rising"
So what is this so called "Beast System"?
The Beast System is the converging system of control, surveilance and oppression that the AntiChrist will use to rule and govern the world. The bible describes the Beast System as the 4th kingdom, and tells us it is different from the 3 previous Kingdoms that are mentioned in the book of Daniel.
It says this 4th kingdom will have teeth of iron, and it will be more fierce than previous kingdoms, it will devour the whole earth, and shall tread it down, and break it in pieces.
Here is what Daniel Says about the 4th Kingdom in Book of Daniel, in Chapter 2 & Chapter 7.
Daniel 2:31-33,40-44 & also Daniel 7:7, 23
Now lets fast foward to our present day, and I want you to checkout this article by the World Economic Forum, by Klaus Schwab. Interestingly, the article which was written in 2016, is titled, "THE FOURTH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION: WHAT IT MEANS, HOW TO RESPOND"
Hmmm isn't it very interesting, that Daniel would describe 4 kingdoms, and the World Economic Forum are talking about the emerging 4th Industrial Revolution?
So what were the 1st three industrial revolutions?
The 1st one: used Water & Steam power to mechanize production
The 2nd one: used Electric power to create mass production
The 3rd one: used electonics & Information Technology to automate production
The 4th one: Klaus Schwab tells us is building on the 3rd, and is characterised by a fusion of technologies that is blurring the lines between the physical, digital & biological spheres.
OUR VIDEO SHARING PLATFORMS:
OUR BITCHUTE CHANNEL: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-last-days/
OUR BRIGHTEON CHANNEL: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thelastdays
OUR BRANDNEWTUBE CHANNEL: https://brandnewtube.com/@TheLastDays
OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9bO1IpAif4QB5U5ksigfPQ
CREDITS
Edit & Production: THE LAST DAYS
Music: Long_Note_Four-by-kevin-macleod-from-filmmusic-io
Music: Drone_in_D-by-kevin-macleod-from-filmmusic-io
Keywords
rapturethe tribulationbible teachingend times newslast days newsthe last daysend times headlinesthe anti-christthe world economic forummorrisonsjordan clarkeend times news heandlinessigns of the rapturethe fourth kingdomthe 4th kingdomthe beast system is risingthe 7 year tribulationclaus schwabcompanies paying staff to take vaccinationmicrochips for childrenyellow badge for customer who have a mask exemption
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