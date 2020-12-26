patent WO2020060606 Cryptocurrency System Using Body Activity Data

Patent WO/2020/060606 was registered on 26 March 2020.

The patent application was filed by Microsoft Technology Licensing, LLC, headed by Bill Gates, back on 20 June 2019, and, on 22 April 2020, the patent was granted international status.

The title of the patent is “Cryptocurrency system using body activity data”.



So, what is this invention that the people at Microsoft decided to patent? The abstract of the patent application online states: “Human body activity associated with a task provided to a user may be used in a mining process of a cryptocurrency system. A server may provide a task to a device of a user which is communicatively coupled to the server. A sensor communicatively coupled to or comprised in the device of the user may sense body activity of the user. Body activity data may be generated based on the sensed body activity of the user. The cryptocurrency system communicatively coupled to the device of the user may verify if the body activity data satisfies one or more conditions set by the cryptocurrency system, and award cryptocurrency to the user whose body activity data is verified.”



In other words, a chip (Microdot Tattoo?) will be inserted into the body that monitors a person’s daily physical activity in return for cryptocurrency. If conditions are met, then the person receives certain bonuses that can be spent on something.