EP 2731-6PM DISGUSTING: MARXISTS ON SNL ATTACK ROGER STONE's WIFE & JESUS  

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The left intends to annihilate Roger Stone and his family.
They want to ruin his name, destroy his finances and then mock his cancer-stricken wife.
Don’t think for a second that you are safe from their evil.
** Please donate to the Stone Family Support Fund if you can. SNL “Hip-Hop Nativity” Skit Shows “Baby Jesus” Twerking .. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19525
Special Guest: Maryam Henein is an investigative journalist, and founder, and editor-in-chief of the health magazine and marketplace HoneyColony. She is also a functional medicine consultant/coach, and the director of the award-winning documentary film Vanishing of the Bees, narrated by Elliot Page. Follow her on Gab: @ladybee. Email her: [email protected]. www.honeycolony.com simplytransformative.com www.maryamhenein.com
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