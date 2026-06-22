Tulsi Gabbard Drops Nuke on Fauci + Censors

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Tulsi Gabbard delivers massive amounts of evidence that Tony Fauci lied about the origins of the Covid virus, and how dishonest the deep state has been with the US public. This is about free speech, liberty, and the survival of individual freedoms. #freedom #tulsigabbard #fauci #firstamendment