Rid yourself of those fleshly desires

James lesson #103; Our study in James 1, has led us into looking into the mechanics and protocol for washing sin and moving forward in our spiritual walk. The prodigal son of Luke 15 is a wonderful example of how we come back toward GOD after falling. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!