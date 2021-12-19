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This is it. Confirmed. It's the Fucking Apocalypse.
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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505 views • December 19, 2021
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Intro vid: Intro: You can trust the government - just ask a native - Supaman: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=poyqB_DEqWo

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is Time's Person of the Year: https://www.nbcnews.com/pop-culture/pop-culture-news/elon-musk-ceo-tesla-spacex-times-person-year-rcna8549

Elon Musk says he and his family are vaccinated but that mandates for the masses are an 'erosion of freedom: 'https://www.businessinsider.com/elon-musk-vaccinated-but-opposes-mandates-time-magazine-freedom-2021-12

Facebook Quietly Admits Its Third-Party ‘Fact-Checks’ Are ‘Opinions’: https://thefederalist.com/2021/12/13/facebook-quietly-admits-its-third-party-fact-checks-are-opinions/

Facebook bans former professor Dolores Cahill’s page with 130k customers for “misinformation” over Covid stance: https://reclaimthenet.org/facebook-bans-former-professor-dolores-cahill/

Twitter will now ban users that repeatedly claim vaccinated people can spread Covid: https://reclaimthenet.org/twitter-ban-vaccines-spread-virus/

Ponzi? Insiders Dump Stocks To Their Own Companies At Record Pace: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/ponzi-insiders-dump-stocks-own-companies-record-pace
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