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This is it. Confirmed. It's the Fucking Apocalypse.
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505 views • December 19, 2021
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Intro vid: Intro: You can trust the government - just ask a native - Supaman: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=poyqB_DEqWo
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is Time's Person of the Year: https://www.nbcnews.com/pop-culture/pop-culture-news/elon-musk-ceo-tesla-spacex-times-person-year-rcna8549
Elon Musk says he and his family are vaccinated but that mandates for the masses are an 'erosion of freedom: 'https://www.businessinsider.com/elon-musk-vaccinated-but-opposes-mandates-time-magazine-freedom-2021-12
Facebook Quietly Admits Its Third-Party ‘Fact-Checks’ Are ‘Opinions’: https://thefederalist.com/2021/12/13/facebook-quietly-admits-its-third-party-fact-checks-are-opinions/
Facebook bans former professor Dolores Cahill’s page with 130k customers for “misinformation” over Covid stance: https://reclaimthenet.org/facebook-bans-former-professor-dolores-cahill/
Twitter will now ban users that repeatedly claim vaccinated people can spread Covid: https://reclaimthenet.org/twitter-ban-vaccines-spread-virus/
Ponzi? Insiders Dump Stocks To Their Own Companies At Record Pace: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/ponzi-insiders-dump-stocks-own-companies-record-pace
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Buy My Book "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Intro vid: Intro: You can trust the government - just ask a native - Supaman: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=poyqB_DEqWo
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is Time's Person of the Year: https://www.nbcnews.com/pop-culture/pop-culture-news/elon-musk-ceo-tesla-spacex-times-person-year-rcna8549
Elon Musk says he and his family are vaccinated but that mandates for the masses are an 'erosion of freedom: 'https://www.businessinsider.com/elon-musk-vaccinated-but-opposes-mandates-time-magazine-freedom-2021-12
Facebook Quietly Admits Its Third-Party ‘Fact-Checks’ Are ‘Opinions’: https://thefederalist.com/2021/12/13/facebook-quietly-admits-its-third-party-fact-checks-are-opinions/
Facebook bans former professor Dolores Cahill’s page with 130k customers for “misinformation” over Covid stance: https://reclaimthenet.org/facebook-bans-former-professor-dolores-cahill/
Twitter will now ban users that repeatedly claim vaccinated people can spread Covid: https://reclaimthenet.org/twitter-ban-vaccines-spread-virus/
Ponzi? Insiders Dump Stocks To Their Own Companies At Record Pace: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/ponzi-insiders-dump-stocks-own-companies-record-pace
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