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Exodus to the Red Sea- the Discoveries of Ron Wyatt
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The Exodus of the children of Israel is much debated but when rightly understood, the evidence is available. This was the belief of Ron Wyatt, an amateur explorer who looked for that evidence. And he found the Bible to be in perfect harmony with history and found the evidence he believed was there. For more information, go to ronwyatt.com.
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