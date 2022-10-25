What is sustainable development really? Agenda 2030 | The Jeremy Elliott Show

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In this Episode we'll provide an overview of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and what they really mean from NaturalNews.com's Mike Adams explanation with additional commentary added by Jeremy Elliott.
The Jeremy Elliott Show is an offshoot the ICONIC PODCAST combing the CyVilan and GKF2 podcasts into one show. Enjoy!
Support Jeremy here: https://www.patreon.com/theiconicpodcast