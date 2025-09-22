Tiny Space, HUGE Abundance: 1/16 Acre Food Forest

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discover how an AMAZING food forest thrives on just 1/16 of an acre! This inspiring permaculture project proves that with smart design and care, anything is possible—even in tiny spaces.
Check out our project for creating a food forest community center sharing all the many ideas our world needs: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpgpMJ3yOnbLEqp0m9bFKUq2cg4C15z2h
