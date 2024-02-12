Ready For War': Putin Ally's Big Declaration Against Israel | Iran FM In Israel's Backyard | Watch

Iran's foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad amid Israel's all-out war in Gaza. Hossein issued a warning to Israel during a press conference with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, and said, "There will not be any Zionist action without a response." Mekdad also threatened Israel, saying, "Syria has waged several wars against the Zionist entity and is ready for new war
