MOMENT JUDGE SENTENCES PAIR INVOLVED IN UK RIOTS

John O'Malley, from Southport, and William Nelson Morgan, from Walton, Liverpool, were both jailed for two years and eight months at Liverpool Crown Court today. John O’Malley, 43, was identified from footage in the violence on St Luke’s Road in Southport on July 30, with the sentencing judge telling him: “There’s very clear footage showing the developing disorder and you were at the front of what was essentially a baying mob.” William Morgan, 69, of Walton, Liverpool, was jailed for his part in unrest in which police were attacked and a library was set on fire. He admitted violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon – a cosh – on County Road in Liverpool on Saturday night, and Judge Andrew Menary KC said: “Your advancing years plainly did not prevent you from playing an active part in a disturbance on County Road.”