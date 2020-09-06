© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5G - The physics and seriousness of this sophisticated Weapons System
Follow
1
Share
Report
186 views • September 06, 2020
The introduction is necessary to establish credentials, but distracting. THE MEAT will compel you to sit up and take notice by ten minutes in. Dr Katherine Horton explains the physics of 5G in clearly understood terms.
The Threat is dramatic. The power nearly unfathomable. Those driving this Must BE STOPPED. These directed energy weapon systems can target individuals and entire populations. Worse, they are being driven by people who have stated their goal to reduce human populations by 97%.
Even while explaining the horrifying seriousness of this threat, she remains optimistice that we can defeat its controllers. That is why this information must be shared.
In this video she mentions a research library. Here is the link: https://stop007.org/home/research-library/#5G
I realize this is a bit long, but you should begin watching as if your life depends on it. Continue watching when you realize that is literally true.
The Threat is dramatic. The power nearly unfathomable. Those driving this Must BE STOPPED. These directed energy weapon systems can target individuals and entire populations. Worse, they are being driven by people who have stated their goal to reduce human populations by 97%.
Even while explaining the horrifying seriousness of this threat, she remains optimistice that we can defeat its controllers. That is why this information must be shared.
In this video she mentions a research library. Here is the link: https://stop007.org/home/research-library/#5G
I realize this is a bit long, but you should begin watching as if your life depends on it. Continue watching when you realize that is literally true.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.