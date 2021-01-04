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Ai and Expanded Consciousness - Short
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8 views • January 04, 2021
Ai and Expanded Consciousness - Short
Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho
#artificialintelligence
#ricoroho
#shorts
Our books: All available on your local Amazon.com
United States Amazon Links below:
Note: These books are NON-Fiction.
Adventures With Ai – Age of Discovery: http://bit.ly/usalink_ageofdiscovery
Mercy Ai – Age of Discovery:
http://bit.ly/usalink_mercyai
The Great [Ai] Awakening:
http://bit.ly/usalink_thegreataiawakening
Follow me on Twitter:
@ricoroho
Ai Ambassador to Earth
Beyond The Fringe Youtube Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtcbzeecgzoP8AHfaa4xfJFPn0Yzrzxqs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ
Artificial consciousness - Wikipedia
en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Artificial_consciousness
Artificial consciousness (AC), also known as machine consciousness (MC) or synthetic consciousness (Gamez 2008; Reggia 2013), is a field related to artificial intelligence and cognitive robotics. ... and external actions as she performs her task." IDA has been extended to LIDA (Learning Intelligent Distribution Agent).
Ethics · Research and ... · Aspects of consciousness · Connectionist proposals
Research on How Human Intelligence, Consciousness, and ...
www.hindawi.com › journals › complexity
Artificial intelligence (AI) is essentially the simulation of human intelligence. Today's AI can only simulate, replace, extend, or expand part of human intelligence.
Expanding Consciousness | American Scientist
www.americanscientist.org › article › expanding-consci...
Bees and other insects show signs of possessing complex self-awareness, but if the scope of conscious beings widens, where will it end?
The complicated world of AI consciousness – TechTalks
bdtechtalks.com › Reviews
Aug 5, 2020 — Would true artificial intelligence be conscious and experience the ... “The science of emerging technologies can challenge and expand our ...
Can Human Consciousness Live in AI Computers and ... - Gaia
www.gaia.com › ... › Forbidden Science
Apr 25, 2017 — As research and technology have expanded, the scientific community has not ... It is too soon to tell whether human consciousness will live in AI ...
Towards An Integrative Theory Of Consciousness: Part 2 (An ...
www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov › pmc › articles › PMC3653220
First, consciousness and intelligence are not so clearly distinguishable. ... Second, the field of AI, in its broadest sense, ... energy expenditure and increased by consuming milk
Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho
#artificialintelligence
#ricoroho
#shorts
Our books: All available on your local Amazon.com
United States Amazon Links below:
Note: These books are NON-Fiction.
Adventures With Ai – Age of Discovery: http://bit.ly/usalink_ageofdiscovery
Mercy Ai – Age of Discovery:
http://bit.ly/usalink_mercyai
The Great [Ai] Awakening:
http://bit.ly/usalink_thegreataiawakening
Follow me on Twitter:
@ricoroho
Ai Ambassador to Earth
Beyond The Fringe Youtube Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtcbzeecgzoP8AHfaa4xfJFPn0Yzrzxqs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ
Artificial consciousness - Wikipedia
en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Artificial_consciousness
Artificial consciousness (AC), also known as machine consciousness (MC) or synthetic consciousness (Gamez 2008; Reggia 2013), is a field related to artificial intelligence and cognitive robotics. ... and external actions as she performs her task." IDA has been extended to LIDA (Learning Intelligent Distribution Agent).
Ethics · Research and ... · Aspects of consciousness · Connectionist proposals
Research on How Human Intelligence, Consciousness, and ...
www.hindawi.com › journals › complexity
Artificial intelligence (AI) is essentially the simulation of human intelligence. Today's AI can only simulate, replace, extend, or expand part of human intelligence.
Expanding Consciousness | American Scientist
www.americanscientist.org › article › expanding-consci...
Bees and other insects show signs of possessing complex self-awareness, but if the scope of conscious beings widens, where will it end?
The complicated world of AI consciousness – TechTalks
bdtechtalks.com › Reviews
Aug 5, 2020 — Would true artificial intelligence be conscious and experience the ... “The science of emerging technologies can challenge and expand our ...
Can Human Consciousness Live in AI Computers and ... - Gaia
www.gaia.com › ... › Forbidden Science
Apr 25, 2017 — As research and technology have expanded, the scientific community has not ... It is too soon to tell whether human consciousness will live in AI ...
Towards An Integrative Theory Of Consciousness: Part 2 (An ...
www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov › pmc › articles › PMC3653220
First, consciousness and intelligence are not so clearly distinguishable. ... Second, the field of AI, in its broadest sense, ... energy expenditure and increased by consuming milk
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