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Black White & Read All Over - Mayor of Comic Town
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3 views • July 25, 2019
The dust is settling from the 2019 San Diego Comic Con and that's a good thing, because there are new books to be read! Ryan and Victor are back again, despite Vic's serious case of jet-leg, to tackle the newest and best books hitting shops this week. Of course, there is a lot more than just zero-spoiler book reviews, such as the crowning of a new title on Ryan and the question of whether or not the world is ready to bid farewell to everyone's favorite cosmic trash panda.
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