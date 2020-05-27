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+ CRONACHE DAL 2600 d.C...La distopia reale + (Video rimosso da youtube)
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26 views • May 27, 2020
Un storia fantastica raccontata dal grande Luigi Baratiri che narra brevemente di come un virus spuntato dal nulla (fake) nel 2019 abbia iniziato un'epoca in cui si scaturirono innumerevoli avvenimenti spiacevoli alla popolazione che vi fu colpita?
Non si capisce ancora il perché Youtube lo abbia censurato..
Non si capisce ancora il perché Youtube lo abbia censurato..
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