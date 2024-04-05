Create New Account
In Russia, they are Testing a Remedy Against Naval Drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces - Warships of the Black Sea Fleet are armed with FPV drones with fragmentation warheads
n Russia, they are testing a remedy against naval drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russian publics claim.

Warships of the Black Sea Fleet are armed with FPV drones with fragmentation warheads, which can be detonated remotely from the target to hit Ukrainian naval drones.

A video of testing this weapon has been published.

