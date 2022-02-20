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Son of Political Prisoner Held Without Bond in Canada Calls for Peaceful Resistance
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80 views • February 20, 2022
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Nathaniel Pawlowski of http://freepastorart.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the latest news of his father, Pastor Artur Pawlowski's, arrest for violating authoritarian Covid measures.
Get yours today and support the fight for freedom!
Nathaniel Pawlowski of http://freepastorart.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the latest news of his father, Pastor Artur Pawlowski's, arrest for violating authoritarian Covid measures.
Get yours today and support the fight for freedom!
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