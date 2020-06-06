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FINDING COMMON GROUND
Across America people have been protesting the death of #GeorgeFloyd. Del Bigtree sits down with three leaders in the African American community in a discussion you won't see anywhere on the mainstream news. #GeorgeFloydProtests #CommonGround