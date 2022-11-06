Create New Account
2. She
ZSpoetry
Published 18 days ago |

The chanting of a woman’s beauty

Is easy for a poet’s wit,

And, neatly tempting, to succeed,

Composing words in poems fruity.


But when you choose the way of freedom,

Good sense and moral outreach,

You love the truth, but smarmy speech

For you is totally forbidden.


You read by own conscience-measure

The folks, events around you:

What is and how, and who is who,

So as to minimize displeasure.


And having left the nervous rattle,

Hypocrisy and false pretense,

Delimiting all “no” and “yes”,

You guard yourself from any battle.


You needn't by glorification

And frisky boldness to attract

The maidens’ minds who can offhand

Be yours without cogitation.


This world contains the evil, goodness,

We are the part of it as well,

And so you have ceased to rebel

In order your way kept with prudence.


This world accepting as a whole,

In your cognition you advanced,

The past abandoned in the past

And set a calmness as a soul


Of personal creative being

Where you rejoice in life non-stop,

And dressed the mind with feelings up

To elevate your way of living.


And one who is a Fidus Achates[1]

With own tenderness and warmth

Will keep alive amour and troth

And give the strength to gain the targets.


She’s as a True Muse of creation,

Together you will reap the fruits

Of pure love, the joy of truth

And own dreams implementation.


[1] Fidus Achates [ˈfīdəs ˈakidz] – (lat.) a faithful friend.

Keywords
creationbeautysoulwomanpoemsamourshetendernesswarmthprudencefruitycogitation

