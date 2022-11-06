The chanting of a woman’s beauty
Is easy for a poet’s wit,
And, neatly tempting, to succeed,
Composing words in poems fruity.
But when you choose the way of freedom,
Good sense and moral outreach,
You love the truth, but smarmy speech
For you is totally forbidden.
You read by own conscience-measure
The folks, events around you:
What is and how, and who is who,
So as to minimize displeasure.
And having left the nervous rattle,
Hypocrisy and false pretense,
Delimiting all “no” and “yes”,
You guard yourself from any battle.
You needn't by glorification
And frisky boldness to attract
The maidens’ minds who can offhand
Be yours without cogitation.
This world contains the evil, goodness,
We are the part of it as well,
And so you have ceased to rebel
In order your way kept with prudence.
This world accepting as a whole,
In your cognition you advanced,
The past abandoned in the past
And set a calmness as a soul
Of personal creative being
Where you rejoice in life non-stop,
And dressed the mind with feelings up
To elevate your way of living.
And one who is a Fidus Achates[1]
With own tenderness and warmth
Will keep alive amour and troth
And give the strength to gain the targets.
She’s as a True Muse of creation,
Together you will reap the fruits
Of pure love, the joy of truth
And own dreams implementation.
[1] Fidus Achates [ˈfīdəs ˈakidz] – (lat.) a faithful friend.
