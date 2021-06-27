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Christian - Are you Ready for what's Coming
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41 views • June 27, 2021
Imagine they are no longer angry about you not wearing a mask. Imagine instead they are now angry because you won't keep Sunday holy. That is what is prophesied. IT WILL HAPPEN!
Just think.. There are some people out there right now ready to attack and even kill you if you don't comply for just refusing to wear a mask for fear they may get sick. There will be many more wanting to kill you for refusing to keep Sunday holy because the Pope made them believe those that refuse will cause the disasters to kill every person on earth!
All links to prophetic and historic info mentioned in this video are listed in my poGm blog entry at:
https://nicholaspogm.blog/2020/07/31/christian-are-you-ready-for-whats-coming/
WE HAVE LITTLE TIME LEFT - WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? GET THIS BOOK:
https://vbates.com/product/the-spirit-of-prophecy-volume-4/
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Main site: https://www.RemnantofGod.org
PLEASE Subscribe and SHARE :)
Just think.. There are some people out there right now ready to attack and even kill you if you don't comply for just refusing to wear a mask for fear they may get sick. There will be many more wanting to kill you for refusing to keep Sunday holy because the Pope made them believe those that refuse will cause the disasters to kill every person on earth!
All links to prophetic and historic info mentioned in this video are listed in my poGm blog entry at:
https://nicholaspogm.blog/2020/07/31/christian-are-you-ready-for-whats-coming/
WE HAVE LITTLE TIME LEFT - WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? GET THIS BOOK:
https://vbates.com/product/the-spirit-of-prophecy-volume-4/
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Main site: https://www.RemnantofGod.org
PLEASE Subscribe and SHARE :)
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