Joe Biden’s unhinged public appearances in 2024

Joe Biden should be fighting fit, it is an election year afterall and the Presidents legacy is on the line.
But instead of showing strength and leadership for his nation and the world during these uncertain times, Joe Biden has been weak and incompetent… and voters are starting to catch on.
Sky News All Stars Rita Panahi, Douglas Murray and expose Joe Biden’s latest gaffes that have left even his biggest supporters realising that this may be the end of the road for the struggling president.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.