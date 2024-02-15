Create New Account
Joe Biden’s unhinged public appearances in 2024
NewsClips
Joe Biden should be fighting fit, it is an election year afterall and the Presidents legacy is on the line. But instead of showing strength and leadership for his nation and the world during these uncertain times, Joe Biden has been weak and incompetent… and voters are starting to catch on. Sky News All Stars Rita Panahi, Douglas Murray and expose Joe Biden’s latest gaffes that have left even his biggest supporters realising that this may be the end of the road for the struggling president.


