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A Conversation With Lori Citti Who Has Been Following the pH Miracle Lifestyle for 15+ Years
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102 views • April 04, 2022
Learn what you must do to protect yourself from acidic lifestyles and habits including food, water, air, electrical fields, magnetic fields, thoughts, feelings and beliefs. Learn how to improve you overall health and wellbeing with an Alkalarian lifestyle.
During a conversation with Lori you will learn how to improve you blood counts, such as hemoglobin, hematocrit, B-12, etc.
Learn more at: www.drrobertyoung.com
During a conversation with Lori you will learn how to improve you blood counts, such as hemoglobin, hematocrit, B-12, etc.
Learn more at: www.drrobertyoung.com
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