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Facebook's independent fact checkers tied to Hillary Clinton, Communist China and George Soros
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100 views • December 14, 2020
Facebook's "independent fact checkers" are targeting One America News once again by censoring our reports online. However, a little digging reveals these "fact checkers" have questionable ties not only to Communist China, but to left-wing billionaire George Soros as well. One America's Pearson Sharp has more.
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