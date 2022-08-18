Pedophilia and Child Trafficking - Migrant Children Handed Over To Unvetted Adults

In this exclusive interview, by Savanna Hernandez, a whistleblower for MVM Inc., a federally funded migrant escort service, details how thousands of children are being shipped throughout the U.S. on charter flights and buses.

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