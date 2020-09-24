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Science or Fantasy - Science Channel Claims of Jupiter
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51 views • September 24, 2020
Science or Fantasy - Science Channel Claims of Jupiter
Nothing the fact that science is something you can observe and demonstrate. "Scientists" today make outrageous bold claims about the planet Jupiter which begs to question. Are they just making most of this stuff up to stay relevant and keep the funding coming?
Bigger question, is this science or fantasy?
Dan Bidondi for TruthRadioShow.com
Help Support our Broadcasts Today: Donate
http://www.paypal.me/DanBidondi
Nothing the fact that science is something you can observe and demonstrate. "Scientists" today make outrageous bold claims about the planet Jupiter which begs to question. Are they just making most of this stuff up to stay relevant and keep the funding coming?
Bigger question, is this science or fantasy?
Dan Bidondi for TruthRadioShow.com
Help Support our Broadcasts Today: Donate
http://www.paypal.me/DanBidondi
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