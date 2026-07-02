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The Amazing Spider-Man - Lethal Foes (1995, SNES), part 2
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
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Smythe-reens.
The Amazing Spider-Man - Lethal Foes is a platformer developed by Argent and published by Epoch.

The Amazing Spider-Man: Lethal Foes is based on the Spider-Man cartoon of the time and pits Spider-Man against several of his old foes as well as an army of Spider-Slayers.

When Spider-Man has enough room, he can swing round with his web. He can cling to walls and the ceiling, dash, punch, kick (while crouching), jump and shoot small web projectiles as a weapon. There is a time limit, and you have to both get through the stage and beat the boss within it. If you die or run out of time, you have to repeat the the current stage from the beginning.

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spider-manargentplatformerepochsnesbeatemup
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