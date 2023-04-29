🇷🇺⚔️🇺🇦🔞💀The trenches near Bakhmut are literred with the corpses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine(AFU)

The result of the work of the Wagner PMC fighters near Bakhmut, in the area of which the highest intensity of fighting remains.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to pull up reserves and throw them into the “Bakhmut meat grinder”.

Mirrored - December1991

