Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Gen. Michael Flynn: The US Needs To Detach From The Ukrainian Gov't ASAP
329 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Shop now

Gen. Michael Flynn: The United States Needs To Detach From The Ukrainian Government ASAP  |  Bannons War Room

"The UN representative to Russia laid out all these biological labs...all sponsored by the United States of America...
If anybody thinks that Russia is on the ropes on this situation are sadly mistaken..
The guy who showed up to speak to our congress in a sweatsuit outfit should have been thrown out on his rear end and not given another penny."

Source:  https://rumble.com/v23kuay-gen.-michael-flynn-the-united-states-needs-to-detach-from-the-ukrainian-gov.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=8 

Keywords
war roomukrainesteve bannongeneral michael flynn

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket