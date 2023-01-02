Gen. Michael Flynn: The US Needs To Detach From The Ukrainian Gov't ASAP

Gen. Michael Flynn: The United States Needs To Detach From The Ukrainian Government ASAP | Bannons War Room
"The UN representative to Russia laid out all these biological labs...all sponsored by the United States of America...
If anybody thinks that Russia is on the ropes on this situation are sadly mistaken..
The guy who showed up to speak to our congress in a sweatsuit outfit should have been thrown out on his rear end and not given another penny."
Source: https://rumble.com/v23kuay-gen.-michael-flynn-the-united-states-needs-to-detach-from-the-ukrainian-gov.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=8
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.