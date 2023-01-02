Gen. Michael Flynn: The US Needs To Detach From The Ukrainian Gov't ASAP

Gen. Michael Flynn: The United States Needs To Detach From The Ukrainian Government ASAP | Bannons War Room

"The UN representative to Russia laid out all these biological labs...all sponsored by the United States of America...

If anybody thinks that Russia is on the ropes on this situation are sadly mistaken..

The guy who showed up to speak to our congress in a sweatsuit outfit should have been thrown out on his rear end and not given another penny."

Source: https://rumble.com/v23kuay-gen.-michael-flynn-the-united-states-needs-to-detach-from-the-ukrainian-gov.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=8



